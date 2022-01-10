The Dark Knight writer to direct Fallout series

HQ

It's not just The Last of Us and Halo that are getting TV adaptations; Fallout is also coming to a streaming service near you, and now Deadline announces that Amazon has found its director for the pilot episode. According to the movie site, Jonathan Nolan will be directing Bethesda's post-apocalypse.

Jonathan Nolan, who is of course Christopher Nolan's brother, has previously been known as the screenwriter for The Dark Knight films and will also serve as executive producer alongside Lisa Joy. Production on the TV series will begin later this year and, like the games, will be set in a post-apocalyptic United States following a devastating nuclear war.

What do you think about a Fallout TV series and what do you think of the game series?