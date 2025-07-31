English
Persona 3 Reload

The Dark Hour of Persona 3 Reload begins on Nintendo Switch 2 on 23 October

Atlus' best-selling title from last year won't take long joining Nintendo's new console catalogue for long.

If you'd asked us a few days ago which Atlus game we'd have released first for Nintendo Switch 2, we'd have been torn between Metaphor: ReFantazio and Persona 3 Reload. And while Studio Zero's recent work and new IP was a clear GOTY contender and one of the best of its year, Persona 3 Reload is a safe bet.

The JRPG series mixed with visual novel remains the studio's flagship and Sega's standard bearer, so it makes sense that Persona 3 Reload is now coming to Nintendo Switch 2. This updated version of what is considered to be the first "modern" Persona will be released on Nintendo's console on October 23rd, and it looks just as spectacular as its other console editions.

Check it out for yourself in the trailer below.

Persona 3 Reload

