The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics has new gameplay

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is an upcoming turn-based strategy game using the world and characters from the popular Netflix TV show of the same name. Players will take control of beloved characters from the show as they fight off enemies in the world of Thra, and each mission you play through will be different from the last, whether it's clearing a horde of bandits, hunting down a missing friend, or just simply making it across the battlefield without dying.

A brand new video series Peer into the Crystal is providing this insight into the game, as you can see below in the first episode, where we also hear that the game will feature a whole variety of characters from the show including Rian, Brea, Deet, and more.

There are around 19 'jobs' available in-game, and players will have access to over 150 base abilities. Plan out your abilities carefully though, as they all have different uses, and choosing the right one can be crucial to winning in this game.

Throughout a variety of missions and challenges, you will be able to bring these beloved characters to life and fight off those who oppose you, working together to take down the Skeksis before they bring about the Darkening.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation4, and Xbox One on February 4.

Are you a fan of the series?

