The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series, cancelled by Netflix

The recent Emmy winning series, Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, has not been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The first season of the series based on Jim Henson's film involving hand-crafted puppets and technically advanced storytelling was released in August 2019 and ended on a cliffhanger. Fans have been waiting for more than one year expecting the worst news.

Netflix was "thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend." in a statement published by io9.

Henson, who is working now with Guillermo del Toro in Pinocchio, was also "grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series." But she also said that this is not the end for the world of Thra: "We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future."

The Dark Crystal universe expands beyond the film and the series. There are also books, graphic novels as well a videogame inspired by the show, Dark Crystals: Age of Resistance - Tactics, developed by BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment.