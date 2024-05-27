The damsel in distress saves herself in Prime Video's My Lady Jane

Prime Video has revealed yet another series that will be joining its line-up next month. Known as My Lady Jane, this show is based on the romantasy book series that takes place in an alt-Tudor world where King Henry VIII's son Edward doesn't die and Lady Jane Grey isn't beheaded as a result. This ultimately means Jane becomes Queen of England and then faces various plots as villains from all over come gunning for her crown.

The show is led by Emily Bader who is taking on the role of Lady Jane, while the cast is bolstered by Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, Edward Bluemel, Jim Broadbent, and a variety of others.

The show is created by Gemma Burgess, and is executive produced by The Boys' Meredith Glynn and Men in Black's Laurie MacDonald, with all three also tapped as co-showrunners.

My Lady Jane will debut on Prime Video on June 27, and with this coming up a trailer for the show has been released, which you can find below.