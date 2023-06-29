The Cycle: Frontier is being sunset in late September

HQ

Despite only launching a year ago, developer Yager has announced that its free-to-play PvPvE extraction shooter, The Cycle: Frontier, will be sunset in September. As stated in a new blog post, the developer notes that the game is "not financially viable" and that this is the "best course of action for Yager."

The Cycle: Frontier will officially shut down on September 27, 2023, and as for how the game will be changing leading up to that date, the developer has stated that it is removing the option to spend money on the game, and removing bundles and Aurum packs from Steam. Likewise, the title will be available for all Steam players to add to their library and play until its end of service. Progression is also being made faster, and the premium version of the latest battle pass is being granted for free to all players who login going forward. In terms of the in-game store, all items will be reduced in price by at least a discount of 95%. There will also be refunds issued to anyone who has purchased the game within the past 14 days.

As for what comes next for Yager, the developer added, "This experience will not go to waste, of that we can assure you. We are making sure to learn as much as we can from everything that went right and, perhaps more importantly, from all our mistakes and shortcomings.

"We will now shift our focus to new projects using all the valuable experience, learnings, and feedback we've gathered."

Will you be checking out The Cycle: Frontier before it shuts down?