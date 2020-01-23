The Cycle adds ranked mode and Space Station

Yager Development has added a new feature to The Cycle that lets players get competitive, as Ranked Mode removes random drops and story missions to make it purely about the talent on show, which they say makes for a "very different game experience".

The feature today will eventually change shape depending on gameplay stats and feedback, and balancing tweaks will be coming regularly to make sure that it's suitable. Ranked matches are currently unlocked for squads only, with duos coming a week later and single-player matches remaining unranked for the moment (again depending on feedback).

Ranked Mode sees all players start with the same Prospector rank, which increases by finishing in good spots. After each round players get points to increase their rank, eventually ending up as a Prestige Prospector to unlock exclusive banners, then increasing their rank indefinitely.

Currently, players aren't matched by rank, but this is subject to change, and Yager has also released the first iteration of the Space Station, seeing players wander around a 3D lobby, intended to act as a player hub in the future, featuring shops, crafting spaces, and more.

Have you tried The Cycle?

