Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077-themed Secretlab chair is here

CD Projekt Red and Secretlab bring comfort to gamer bums around the globe with the Cyberpunk 2077 Titan and Omega chairs.

Just recently, chair manufacturer Secretlab released a teaser clip of something to come and that was, in turn, retweeted by various Cyberpunk-linked accounts on social media. Now, the chair from the teaser has been confirmed to be the Cyberpunk 2077 Omega and Titan chairs which retail for €460 and €520 respectively (€449 and €489 if bought directly on the site).

The chairs are the same as those shown in various Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on venues from the past week but if you missed what they looked like, you can check them out below.

