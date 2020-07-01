The Cyberpunk 2077-themed Secretlab chair is here

You're watching Advertisements

Just recently, chair manufacturer Secretlab released a teaser clip of something to come and that was, in turn, retweeted by various Cyberpunk-linked accounts on social media. Now, the chair from the teaser has been confirmed to be the Cyberpunk 2077 Omega and Titan chairs which retail for €460 and €520 respectively (€449 and €489 if bought directly on the site).

The chairs are the same as those shown in various Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on venues from the past week but if you missed what they looked like, you can check them out below.