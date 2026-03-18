The Cyberpunk 2077 trading card game is the most-funded TCG ever

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Move over Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Gwent. There's a new hit trading card game in town, full of cybernetic enhancements, leather jackets, and anti-corpo sentiments. The Official Cyberpunk Trading Card Game has arrived, and it is making waves on Kickstarter.

At the time of writing, the total raised by 9021 backers is £5,631,512, which is sure to increase exponentially by the time you're reading this, as when we caught wind of this campaign via Eurogamer, the total was sitting at a comfortable £2,000,000+. Considering the goal for the Kickstarter was a comparatively measly £74,856, it's safe to say that we're likely going to see this project come to life.

If you want to get in early, a $49 pledge will get you access to two starter decks, and pledges increase the amount of cards you get the more money you put down. They go all the way up to $7999, which gets you a special metal card, eight starter decks, nearly 2000 booster packs, some dice, another metal card, accessories with the designs of your choice, a playmat, deck box, card binder, and 6 uncut sheets of rare cards.

The first cards are set to launch later this year, so keep an eye out for the latest TCG craze sure to hit store fronts and eBay listings in no time.