The Cyberpunk 2077 TCG is the most financed game campaign in Kickstarter's history

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If the Cyberpunk 2077 TCG proves to be as popular as it is in the real world as it was on Kickstarter, early investors might be hailed like people who put a dollar or two in Bitcoin back in 2010. The game has drawn in a huge amount of early investment from backers, and has broken records on Kickstarter.

As confirmed by the latest financial figures from CD Projekt Red, the Cyberpunk Trading Card Game brought in $28 million USD from backers over the course of its campaign. It quickly rose to being the most-funded TCG ever, but now it is also the most-financed game campaign on Kickstarter, and the third most-financed campaign on the platform ever, regardless of category.

That's some impressive stuff, and shows a lot of promise for this new TCG breaking out into the world. "The Cyberpunk TCG, co-developed with WeirdCo, has become the most supported game - as well as the third most funded project - in the history of Kickstarter, with more than 28 million USD pledged. This showcases the extensive demand for more content from the Cyberpunk universe," commented CD Projekt Red CEO Michał Nowakowski.

There's certainly a lot of hype around this TCG, and we'll have to see how it blows up when it hits general sale. As trading card games grow increasingly popular, scalpers have become a rising issue. However, with people wanting to collect the best cards, it seems this is only destined to cause others to sweep as much stock off the shelves as they can, hoping to strike gold.