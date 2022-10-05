The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is currently known as Project Orion

HQ

Despite having a rather disastrous launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has been blossoming over the past few weeks, which is what makes it such a great time to talk about the sequel, at least that seems to be the angle CD Projekt is taking.

Because in a strategy update meeting, the Polish game developer has briefly talked about what's next for this exciting world, and talked a little bit about the sequel, which is going by the codename of Project Orion currently.

It's said that this game "will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe," when it arrives, and that it will be developed by the CD Projekt Red team, who also has their hands full working on a whole slate of The Witcher games that also were mentioned during the meeting.

There is no word as to when Project Orion will debut, or much else at all relating to the game, but fans of the sci-fi RPG can at least take solace in knowing that the universe will be explored further in the future.