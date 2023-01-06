The Cyberpunk 2077 Investor Lawsuit Reaches $1.85 Million Settlement

HQ

Despite Cyberpunk 2077 being able to salvage it's reputation in 2022, everyone remembers the absolute car crash that was the game's 2020 launch state. It proved to be so bad, that investors in CD Projekt Red sued the developer.

That lawsuit was issued in December of 2020. Now, over two years later, a judge has agreed on the settlement of $1.85 million to be paid out to investors. Most shareholders who acquired shares through 2020 are eligible for settlement funds of around $0.50 per share.

The lawsuit mostly leant on the fact that CD Projekt Red mislead consumers on how the game would run on previous gen consoles. The PS4 and Xbox One struggled heavily with Cyberpunk 2077, but because review codes were only given out on PC, few were aware of this.

Things are much better for Cyberpunk 2077 now, and it is looking towards the release of its first expansion after years of consistent updates to bring the game to a playable state. There's still the chance for CD Projekt Red to appeal this decision, but that opportunity comes later this year.

Thanks, ArsTechnica