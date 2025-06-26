The cute theory as to why Mario Kart World has exactly 394 P-Switch missions

HQ

Mario Kart World's huge open world is very controversial. There are a lot of missions to do, but the game does not keep record on the ones you've completed, only telling you how many you've done. It's been up to the fans to find out how many there are, and do unofficial maps to keep track of them all...

Do you know that there are 394 P-Switch missions in the game? That's a lot of missions, and most are quite simple, but others are tricky... and the fun part is that you have to find them on your own: completing them all is a huge order.

And why 394, and not 400? Why couldn't Nintendo add six months to be able to say "we have 400 missions"? It may be random, but there's a cute theory going around in Reddit. And it would be an easter egg, but only if you spean Japanese.

"If you take the number 3 and 9, in Japanese you will say "さん (san)" and "きゅう (kyuu)", and read together it sounds like "thank you"", says user Great_Staff6797. "That's because Japanese people use these two numbers to say thank you when texting or writing, as it is easier and shorter and everyone understands."

"If you put these two together with the number 4 (which stands for "for" in English) and the "P" from P-Switches (which i think stands for "Power"? but in this case it's "Playing"), you will have the message that reads as followed: "Thank you for playing""

Do you think it is an intentional easter-egg, a way for Nintendo to thank us for playing their game, as they often do in all of their games? Or merely a coincidence? In any case, 394 missions it's still a lot of them. How many have you got so far?