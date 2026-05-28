The current BMW M3 will have its final model year in 2027

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The BMW M3 is considered legendary, one of the more iconic rolling models in modern automotive history. That's why BMW obviously isn't discontinuing the line all together, but it is almost time for the current M3 to be put out to pasture.

BMW has confirmed current G80-generation sports sedan will end production after the 2027 model year. In an interview with Bimmerlife, BMW M product planning specialist Scott Stirling, the recently revealed manual-only M3 CS Handschalter was specifically created as a send-off for the current generation.

BMW is preparing two separate successors: a fully electric M3 and a new petrol-powered version. The EV is expected to arrive first and will reportedly feature a quad-motor setup, more than 100kWh of battery capacity and simulated gear changes alongside artificial engine sounds designed to recreate the feel of a combustion performance car.

The next petrol-powered M3, internally known as the G84, is expected to retain an inline-six engine, though likely with mild-hybrid assistance to meet stricter emissions regulations.