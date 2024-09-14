The Cure are getting cryptic with their latest announcement

HQ

Superfan sleuths online are currently in the process of deciphering some clues being sprinkled around by all time-greats The Cure.

Some particularly dedicated fans have been receiving cryptic envelopes, reportedly from the band, and now they appear to have gone all the way back to the very first gig they played in order to further spread the word:

If rumours are to be believed, the poster - displayed on The Railway pub where The Cure played in 1978 - is hinting at the band's first album in 16 years, and possibly last album ever.

Reportedly titled Songs of a Lost World, diehard fans are already abuzz with the news - and are certainly being rewarded for their enthusiasm.