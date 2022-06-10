The Cuphead Show to continue this August

HQ

As we were promised by Geoff Keighley at yesterday's Summer Game Fest, as part of the games showcase for Netflix Geeked Week a trailer for the second part of The Cuphead Show has just been aired.

Giving us a deeper look at the wild antics of Cuphead and Mugman, the second batch of episodes of this animated show even had its premiere date revealed, and fitting the summer 2022 promise that was previously announced, the series will in fact be back on Netflix on August 19.

Take a look at the trailer for The Cuphead Show Season 2 below.