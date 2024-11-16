The cult classic Hardware will be released on 4K Blu-ray next year

Another forgotten cult classic is getting the luxury special edition treatment, and this time it's none other than Richard Stanley's low-budget horror Hardware. The film boasts an interesting cameo by Lemmy and a music performance by none other than Iggy Pop. The new release comes in stunning 4K resolution and is packed with bonus features, including the script for the sequel that was never made. Below, you'll find the synopsis and a list of the extras. If you'd like to pre-order the film, you can do so here.
In the barren, radioactive wastelands of the future lies the discarded remains of a Mark 13 cyborg, an advanced military killing machine. When purchased as scrap by Space Trooper Mo as a gift for his sculptress girlfriend, the dismembered remains begin to reconstruct themselves. The fully restored exterminator embarks on a relentless killing spree, with Mo's girlfriend as its prime target.
NEW! Fully uncut and uncensored R-rated HDR 4K remaster by Umbrella Entertainment
Exclusive T-shirt designed by Hollow Bones Studios (220GSM AS Colour Classic)
A 150+ page hardcover book with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content, insights, and art from director Richard Stanley
A 100+ page softcover book featuring the unreleased Hardware 2: Ground Zero script
Custom-designed rigid case, slipcase, and books featuring pre-production artwork and posters
8 art cards
A3 reversible poster
Limited Edition Numbered release
NEW! HDR 4K remaster by Umbrella Entertainment
NEW! Audio commentary with director Richard Stanley
Audio commentary with Richard Stanley and producer Paul Trijbits
No Flesh Shall Be Spared: The Making of Hardware
NEW! Interview with producer Stephen Wooley
NEW! Hardware: Richard Stanley's Bitter Message of Hope and Grief - A video essay by Bryn Tilly
NEW! Original storyboard featurette
Deleted and extended scenes
Richard Stanley on Hardware 2
Hardware promo videos with Iggy Pop and Lemmy
Original Hardware promo video
Rites of Passage - 1983 short film
Incidents in an Expanding Universe - 1985 short film
The Voice of the Moon - 1990 documentary
The Sea of Perdition - 2006 short film
Trailer
Have you seen Hardware, and which of Richard Stanley's films is your favorite?