The cult classic Hardware will be released on 4K Blu-ray next year

Another forgotten cult classic is getting the luxury special edition treatment, and this time it's none other than Richard Stanley's low-budget horror Hardware. The film boasts an interesting cameo by Lemmy and a music performance by none other than Iggy Pop. The new release comes in stunning 4K resolution and is packed with bonus features, including the script for the sequel that was never made. Below, you'll find the synopsis and a list of the extras. If you'd like to pre-order the film, you can do so here.

In the barren, radioactive wastelands of the future lies the discarded remains of a Mark 13 cyborg, an advanced military killing machine. When purchased as scrap by Space Trooper Mo as a gift for his sculptress girlfriend, the dismembered remains begin to reconstruct themselves. The fully restored exterminator embarks on a relentless killing spree, with Mo's girlfriend as its prime target.

NEW! Fully uncut and uncensored R-rated HDR 4K remaster by Umbrella Entertainment

Exclusive T-shirt designed by Hollow Bones Studios (220GSM AS Colour Classic)

A 150+ page hardcover book with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content, insights, and art from director Richard Stanley

A 100+ page softcover book featuring the unreleased Hardware 2: Ground Zero script

Custom-designed rigid case, slipcase, and books featuring pre-production artwork and posters

8 art cards

A3 reversible poster

Limited Edition Numbered release

NEW! HDR 4K remaster by Umbrella Entertainment

NEW! Audio commentary with director Richard Stanley

Audio commentary with Richard Stanley and producer Paul Trijbits

No Flesh Shall Be Spared: The Making of Hardware

NEW! Interview with producer Stephen Wooley

NEW! Hardware: Richard Stanley's Bitter Message of Hope and Grief - A video essay by Bryn Tilly

NEW! Original storyboard featurette

Deleted and extended scenes

Richard Stanley on Hardware 2

Hardware promo videos with Iggy Pop and Lemmy

Original Hardware promo video

Rites of Passage - 1983 short film

Incidents in an Expanding Universe - 1985 short film

The Voice of the Moon - 1990 documentary

The Sea of Perdition - 2006 short film

Trailer

Have you seen Hardware, and which of Richard Stanley's films is your favorite?