The cult classic Cho Aniki is now available for Switch

The crazy cult classic Cho Aniki has long been a bit of a unicorn here in the West, something you may have seen in pictures and heard about but which has been difficult to get hold of and play. But don't despair because now the game and its sequel have finally reached our waters and are available to buy digitally for Switch. The collection, which consists of Cho Aniki and Ai Cho Aniki, has already been released in Japan, something that was achieved after a successful crowdfunding campaign and includes, as it should, some improvements compared to the original PC Engine.

In addition to the digital release, they also plan to release a physical collector's edition, for fans of the series who want that 'little extra'. However, no details on what it will contain or when it will be released are yet unclear.

Have you played the Cho Aniki games before and will you be getting this collection?