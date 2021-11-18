Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Forza Horizon 5
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hunt: Showdown

The Crysis developers' Hunt: Showdown is getting a TV series

Binge keeps on growing with both this, Driver, System Shock and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We already knew that the upcoming streaming platform Binge is set to offer shows based on both Driver and System Shock, but those are obviously not enough when the entire service will focus on movies and shows based on video games and the industry in general. Fortunately, there's a lot more planned.

Crytek has announced that they're teaming up with Binge to make a live action series based on Hunt: Showdown. For those who don't know, the Crysis developers' two year old game is about bounty hunters competing to hunt down and kill supernatural beasts and get away with the proof before their rivals get a chance to take the proof from them. A very cool concept for a game that also could make for great TV, so consider me interested.

Hunt: Showdown

Related texts

0
Hunt: ShowdownScore

Hunt: Showdown
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"This twisted online shooter is both unique and cleverly designed, and we love the atmosphere that Crytek has been able to create."



Loading next content