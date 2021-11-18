The Crysis developers' Hunt: Showdown is getting a TV series

HQ

We already knew that the upcoming streaming platform Binge is set to offer shows based on both Driver and System Shock, but those are obviously not enough when the entire service will focus on movies and shows based on video games and the industry in general. Fortunately, there's a lot more planned.

Crytek has announced that they're teaming up with Binge to make a live action series based on Hunt: Showdown. For those who don't know, the Crysis developers' two year old game is about bounty hunters competing to hunt down and kill supernatural beasts and get away with the proof before their rivals get a chance to take the proof from them. A very cool concept for a game that also could make for great TV, so consider me interested.