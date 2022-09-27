The Crown's fifth season to premiere on November 9

HQ

It was only a few weeks ago that reports came out that The Crown had to stop production on its sixth season, due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. But now that the period of mourning has passed, Netflix is back on it with announcements and news, and this latest one comes in the form of when the drama series will be returning to the streaming service.

The fifth season, which will see Imelda Staunton taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, will be premiering on November 9, and will be revolving around the later stages of the late Queen's life. Here we can expect to see Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and a few other faces as well portraying some non-royals.

The trailer for the series has yet to actually debut, but no doubt this will be on its way considering the new season being around six months away from its premiere.