The Crown will conclude by the end of the year

Netflix has been very vocal about not letting its The Crown show breach into the present day all too much, as the show is meant to be a dramatisation of the Royal Family and not a straight fictional soap opera. As the series has been rapidly moving throughout Queen Elizabeth's life throughout its past five seasons, this has meant that the upcoming sixth season will be the last one.

With this show now filmed and ready to be debuted on Netflix, the streamer has released a teaser trailer for the sixth season and also announced the release dates for its two parts:



Part 1 - November 16th



Part 2 - December 14th



This will mean that by the end of the year, Netflix's re-telling of Queen Elizabeth's life will be wrapped up, and no doubt also means that within the next few weeks, we'll be expecting a full trailer for the series.