Disney Dreamlight Valley
      The Crown to pause filming following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II

      Season 5 is still expected to debut in November.

      Following the death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, it has been reported that the ongoing production of Season 6 of The Crown will be paused. As noted by Deadline, the Netflix series which is slated to air its fifth season in November, while the sixth season is produced, will be halting for a "respectable period of time".

      There's no mention as to how long production will be paused for, or likewise when it will start back up, but as the UK is in a national period of mourning for the next 10 days until the Queen's funeral is held, this could give a good idea of how long production will remain still for.

      Season 5 of The Crown will pick up and focus on the next era of the Royal Family, and will see the role of Queen Elizabeth being portrayed by Imelda Staunton, who is taking over the position from Olivia Colman.

