The Crown of Wu announces physical edition with deluxe extras

This special edition will only be available on the PlayStation 5 version, and will arrive in shops before spring.

HQ

The studio Red Mountain presented The Crown of Wu last October, and a month later at the last BIG Conference we had the pleasure to chat with its Creative Director, Jose Carlos Montenegro, and to try The Crown of Wu for ourselves.

Now, thanks to Spanish program PlayStation Talents and publisher Meridiem Games, the title (as well as being released on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch digitally) will have a special physical edition exclusive for PlayStation 5. The physical Legend Edition includes a specially designed sleeve, a set of postcards and Wu's letter to the player introducing the story and asking for their help in retrieving the crown.

At the moment there is no definite release date, but both the studio and Meridiem assure us that the game will be released before the end of March.

