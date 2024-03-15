The Crow trailer offers blood, violence, guts and love

Now it's here, out. The trailer showcasing the upcoming The Crow remake in which a superb Bill Skarsgård (It) portrays Eric Draven who, in the company of his lover, is brutally murdered by the mob only to return as an immortal avenger. The earlier reactions to the teaser images from last month were not very positive as many Crow lovers felt that director Rupert Sanders (Ghost in the Shell) had missed the mark completely, especially with Draven's hairstyle. However, it also looks dark, stylish and very violent.

Check out the plot summary and trailer below:

"Soulmates Eric Draven and Shelly Webster are brutally murdered. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek revenge, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."