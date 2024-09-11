English
The Crow (2024)

The Crow reboot will have its digital premiere on Friday

Following a poor run at the box office.

The new version of The Crow has been described as one of the absolute worst films of the year by many critics and cinema-goers, something that is clearly noticeable when it comes to ticket sales as The Crow turned out to be one of the biggest flops of the year at the cinema, a film that seemingly no one was very interested in seeing.

Lionsgate is obviously not happy about the situation and has (presumably) decided to release the film a little earlier than expected on digital platforms in the hope of making back as much of their lost money as possible. As per JoBlo, from Friday, The Crow will be available on all major digital platforms for around $25.

Will you give The Crow a chance now that it's being released digitally?

The Crow (2024)

