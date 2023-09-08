The Crow reboot is set to premiere next year

HQ

The curse of The Crow seems to be very real, at least to sceptics and the superstitious. Following the 1994 classic being plagued with tragedy, with Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee's son, being killed on set during an accident, the reboot, which stars Bill Skarsgård in the lead role, has faced its own array of challenges, including actually being released.

Because while the film has been shot and is ready to be edited and subsequently released, before yesterday, no production company had been attached to actually release the film. However, Deadline now reports that Lionsgate has completed an eight-figure deal that will see the production giant acquiring the rights to the film and planning to premiere it as soon as next year (2024).

The movie will be a retelling of the original, which itself was an adaptation of the graphic novel by James O'Barr, and sees a man brutally murdered before coming back from the dead to avenge his and his fiancee's deaths.

