The Crow reboot is now the biggest flop of the year

HQ

The much-maligned Borderlands movie can breathe a sigh of relief, as the reboot of The Crow has taken over the honour of being the biggest flop of the year (so far). The Bill Skarsgård-led project managed to pull in around $4.6 million during its opening weekend.

Borderlands didn't have a very big premiere either, but despite the circumstances it managed to make almost twice as much during its first weekend. It gets even worse if we compare the following days, where The Crow barely managed to crack $10 million in ticket revenue, less than half of what Borderlands scraped together during the same period.

Of course, it's also worth pointing out that Borderlands cost more than twice as much to produce; approximately $100 million compared to The Crow's more modest budget claimed to be around $50 million. In other words, it may well be that Borderlands ends up being the more costly of the two projects for Lionsgate, which unfortunately is the distributor of both bombs.

At the time of writing, The Crow reboot has 20% on Rotten Tomatoes and 30% on Metacritic.

Have you seen or do you plan to see The Crow reboot?

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.