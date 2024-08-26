The Crow loses its wings and crashes at the box office in its opening weekend

HQ

A new Monday arrives, and that means taking stock of last weekend's box office releases and seeing what they've achieved, as a significant portion of the grosses are made in their first three days. But just as we've seen recent hits like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine, we've also seen flops, and this week's was quite a notorious one.

We imagined when writing our movie critic of The Crow (2024) that something like this could happen. The 1994 classic starring Brandon Lee remains one of the most beloved films of the era (and one of our favourites here at Gamereactor), and this Lionsgate remake, even with the outstanding Bill Skarsgård, has broken its wings as soon as it took flight.

As Box Office Mojo reports, the film has only managed to gross $4.6 million in its first weekend at the US box office, having opened in around 1,700 theatres. To put that into perspective, Deadpool and Wolverine (which repeated at number one this weekend) has managed to gross more than four times that amount, $18 million.

Although the Crow's budget is not as high as that of other big summer blockbusters (estimated at around $50 million), such a lukewarm reception at the domestic box office does not bode well for its international release this coming Friday 30th, and it will be hard for the production company to recoup its investment.

Will you be going to see The Crow at the cinema when it opens in your country?