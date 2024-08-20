The Crow is coming to Call of Duty

HQ

With The Crow coming to cinemas, the remake starring Bill Skarsgård and not a re-release of the cult classic original featuring the late Brandon Lee, it's not exactly a huge surprise to hear that the infamous movie character is set to appear in a video game too.

Nope, we're not talking about Fortnite this time, as considering the mature tone of the movie, The Crow will instead be appearing in Call of Duty (Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0) as a purchasable skin coming in Season 5 Reloaded that starts tomorrow, on August 21.

The Operator Bundle will feature the Operator Skin and an alternative variant for it, as well as the Wrong Made Right Finishing Move, two weapon blueprints, and some various other goodies that can be earned through a questline where a Calling Card, Loading Screen, Decal, Emblem, and Weapon Charm will be on offer.

Take a look at the Operator Skin below.