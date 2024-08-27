The Crow director: Critics should get a life

HQ

As we reported recently, the remake of The Crow has been a colossal flop for Lionsgate and the criticism from the press has not been kind. It's been called soulless, unnecessary, boring and cynical. Indeed, it's hard to find anyone who actually has anything good to say about it, something that apparently upsets the film's director Rupert Sanders who, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, asked the critics to get a life.

"I think a lot of people are very active online and not so active in life. Get out and do something and have less time throwing stones."

Sanders went on to explain how the film is deliberately very different from the beloved original, and doesn't really seem to understand why people are so angry.

"I think it would be great just for people to know that this is a reimagining and wildly different from the original and that the original's still there. I haven't recorded over anyone's VHS.

"You can still go and see that movie, and I hope this movie resonates with people who loved that movie when they were in their teens. This is my version of that text. It was my adaptation of James's graphic novel, which I loved."

Have you seen the new The Crow and what do you think of the film?