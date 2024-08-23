The Crow (2024)

HQ

Sun is shining from the wide blue sky. Heavy steps are walking forward on a muddy road soaked by rain as I take a comfortable position in my chair and waiting for the event to advance. The first moments wake up emotions, almost some pain sensed by eyes, but also sadness, sensitivity and one part of the cycle of life. But it is just an event which passes and remains still as you cannot attach it to the big picture yet. Scene is followed from the bird's eye of view by a flock of crows which works as kind of a cruel symbol and a frame in the background.

Suddenly many years go squarely forward and I'm starting to think what has happened during the time frame. I'm trying to build a puzzle from given little pieces attached to the ensemble but so far there is too few available. Scenes seen on the silver screen could be called supernatural but also creepy, violent, gloomy and emotional. At some point things get relaxed, more sensitive and even liberated but there are too much mysteries in the background, so it is too easy to extrapolate that the idyllic image is going to break sooner or later.

When the action really starts to raise its head after the first third of the movie, I get much closer to the main plot. This raises interest a lot as you can now attach given pieces easier to different places and the story is also colored by some little turns. But I must say that The Crow's plot is not very deep and it wraps mainly around protagonist Bill Skarsgård, who is seeking for a revenge which occurs in a very brutal way. But action-lovers like me get much out of it. Producers have also put in some black humor jokes, which gave me a good laugh.

Music has a very strong role at certain parts when massive rock songs are highlighting atmosphere, especially during cruel and fast parts of the movie. But one exception made me block my ears because a complete understandable yokel like me cannot stand opera songs in any forms. That art form was used quite ingeniously during the movie's most brutal scene while I was still protecting my ears. But after the action ended, I laughed aloud to the black humor scene mentioned earlier and it washed the bitter echo of opera immediately out of my ears.

As I said before, I started watching The Crow from almost completely clean table. I don't remember the original almost at all except this comment said by my buddy when I mentioned it: "Oh, the film that has a main star who looks like Ville Valo from the Finnish rock band called HIM?", and I laughed for the comment. There is also a comic based on The Crow but I haven't read a single page about it. So, my grade is given from a clean sheet and without remembering and comparing it to the old hit released in 1994. The biggest minus in The Crow may surprise you, even though I like very rough action films: at some points it goes totally into feasting with violence. But in the end, I got those familiar cold shivers into my back which told me: this was worth watching.

