The CrossfireX beta seemingly starting next week

Someone over at Microsoft has been really eager to press the publish button on the official Xbox site lately, which has led to several exciting leaks. The lates of these leaks have caused several people on social media to notice that a CrossfireX beta is seemingly starting on June 25 according to the Microsoft Store.

Since this is a game that Microsoft seems to put a lot of marketing resources on (Remedy is making the singleplayer part), we would assume it to get a formal announcement, and not just sneaked out this way. From the store page, we also get to know that it supports 4K on Xbox One X and that 16 people can play online. The file size is 5,88 gigabyte, which is super small by today's standards. Here is the description on things to come from the very same store page:

"CrossfireX delivers an intense first-person shooter experience where players are immersed in a sprawling global conflict between the world's two most formidable private military factions: Global Risk employs veterans of powerful armed forces who use advanced technologies to fight for order and security; Black List employs hardened mercenaries trained in guerilla tactics who fight to destabilize oppressive regimes in the name of freedom. Choose your side and complete objective-based missions across a variety of classic and innovative modes featuring tightly crafted gameplay and cinematic visuals."

Below are some new screenshots from CrossfireX.