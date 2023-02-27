Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Crew 2

The Crew series reaches over 40 million players

Ivory Tower's racing game is clearly very popular.

The Crew Motorfest was recently announced and will surely help boost the number of players that have played Ubisoft's popular racing franchise. In the meantime, The Crew 2 continues to be really popular and the series creative director Stephane Beley now reveals that the series has climbed over 40 million players. He writes:

"15 years ago a group of friends dreamed of creating their own driving game. Ubisoft trusted them. Ivory gave birth to #TheCrew. 15 years later 40 million players have joined the adventure. Soon it will continues with The Crew MotorFest.Always believe in your dreams! Thank you all"

The Crew 2

