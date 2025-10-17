The Crew Motorfest's third year to bring better customisation, Steam Deck support, and a Friend Pass

HQ

Ubisoft has shared a look at the upcoming third year of The Crew Motorfest. Set to begin on November 5 when Season 8 for the game launches, this next batch of content will in total bring deeper customisation, an expanded partnership with BMW, Steam Deck support, and a bunch of new vehicles to add to your collection over the three seasons planned for the year.

We're told that Season 8 in particular will have an emphasis on street racing, bringing with it a new playlist where drivers join a crew called Monkeys' Kitchen to turn the streets into performance stages. There will be free races and no set routes, and 40 new rim options to use on your cars.

Likewise, Season 8 will grow the partnership with BMW by offering a new playlist dedicated to the car maker. There will be exclusive events and even a BMW M2 CS to exclusively earn.

As for the expanded customisation, we're told to look forward to options to "modify wheel rims with a variety of materials colours and equip authentic branded models," while even being able to change vehicle stance as well.

The game is now fully available and refined for Steam Deck too, and when Year 3 begins, owners of the game will be able to bring in their friends through a Friend Pass, meaning now only one person in a pair needs to own the game.

Looking to the future, Season 9, which begins in March, will add a further 21 new vehicles and will have a collaboration with NASCAR, with this season regarded as the "biggest ever deployed" for the game.

Lastly, Ubisoft affirms that The Crew 2, which basically kicked off the Stop Killing Games movement with its plans to go offline, has been enhanced with an update that adds a hybrid online and offline mode, meaning if the servers go down, it will still be accessible.

Check out the roadmap below that also affirms that Season 10 arrives in July and will be revealed later.