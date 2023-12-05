The Crew Motorfest's second season is framed around the Hoonigans

HQ

Ubisoft has announced that the second season of The Crew Motorfest is bringing the legendary Hoonigan team to the game. The season, which officially started yesterday, is said to run for 14 weeks and over that duration it will add a total of 24 cars to the game, including famed models such as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX, the Ford Hoonicorn Mustang, the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron, and the Lamborghini SC20.

The Hoonigan season will also bring a new Gymkhana-inspired playground as part of the game's map, as well as new challenges, races, and more. We're told that the Gymkhana Grid Masters Playlist will also look to push drivers to their limits by putting them in extreme scenarios. The season is also looking to add a second volume of the Drift Experience Playlist too.

With the new season now available, you can check out the launch trailer for it below.