The Crew Motorfest has a launch date

We received an announcement of The Crew Motorfest earlier this year. We learned that for the first time the series is leaving the US mainland and that we will now get to drive on Oahu instead.

What we didn't learn until Monday night's Ubisoft Forward was a launch date, but now we have that too. On September 24, it's coming to PC (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store), PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series S/X. We haven't seen any boat or airplane racing yet, so it's quite possible that they've skipped this element from the last game in the series and focused on four-wheeled driving.

Check out a gameplay trailer below.