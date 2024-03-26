The Crew Motorfest comes to Steam next month

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed that it plans to debut The Crew Motorfest on Steam this April. The racing title set on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu originally debuted in September 2023 on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store for PC players, but it looks like this was only a six-month exclusive period, as the game is now coming to Valve's platform too.

Set to arrive on Steam on April 18, players will be able to dive in and check out the game all during its third season, which started earlier this March. Despite the first year of content for the game being well underway, Steam players will still be able to pick up the Year 1 Pass for the game at launch to get access to a variety of new cars that have been introduced since its launch in autumn.

If you haven't already had the chance to play The Crew Motorfest, you can check out our thoughts on the game here.