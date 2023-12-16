The Crew has now been delisted by Ubisoft

HQ

Ubisoft has pulled its online-only racing title The Crew from sale due to "upcoming server infrastructure and licensing constraints." Those who already own the game can still currently play it, but servers are set to be closed on 31st March 2024.

Within a statement, Ubisoft said: "We understand this may be disappointing for players still enjoying the game, but it has become a necessity due to upcoming server infrastructure and licensing constraints."

The post continues: "Decommissioning a game, and especially our first one, is not something we take lightly. Our goal remains to provide the best action driving gameplay experience for players and to deliver on it, we are continuing to provide new content and support for The Crew 2 and the recently launched The Crew Motorfest."

Whilst it's sad to see a game removed from sale, 2024 will mark 10 years since The Crew was first launched on PC, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Ubisoft also released the latest instalment in the franchise, The Crew Motorfest, this September.

In our review of The Crew Motorfest, we said: "The Crew Motorfest is a competent and genuinely fun racer that while introducing some interesting activities and online features, does struggle to live up to the heights and levels of immersive realism that separates the good of this sector of games from the truly great ones."