The Crew 3 to be revealed tomorrow

Rumours of a new The Crew game had already been going around for a while when Ubisoft earlier this month said it would launch a yet-to-be-announced new game for one of its biggest franchises by April 2024, so people have been speculating when the official unveiling will take place. Now we know.

The Crew's Twitter account actually decided to reply to an old prediction from content creator SidWaj stating a third game in the franchise would be announced in 2023 with the following message:

This all but confirms that what's reportedly called The Crew Motorfest will be unveiled at 5 PM GMT / 6 PM CET tomorrow, so get your Hawaiian shirts ready.