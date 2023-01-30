Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Crew Motorfest

The Crew 3 to be revealed tomorrow

Ubisoft's Motorfest is ready to start its engine in Hawaii.

Rumours of a new The Crew game had already been going around for a while when Ubisoft earlier this month said it would launch a yet-to-be-announced new game for one of its biggest franchises by April 2024, so people have been speculating when the official unveiling will take place. Now we know.

The Crew's Twitter account actually decided to reply to an old prediction from content creator SidWaj stating a third game in the franchise would be announced in 2023 with the following message:

This all but confirms that what's reportedly called The Crew Motorfest will be unveiled at 5 PM GMT / 6 PM CET tomorrow, so get your Hawaiian shirts ready.

The Crew Motorfest

