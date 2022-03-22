The creators of the Halo series: We didn't talk about the games

HQ

The Halo show has been the subject of much controversy lately, with everything from the Master Chief's removed helmet and Cortana's strange design being in the news. This makes you wonder how familiar the show's creators were with the game series to begin with. In an interview with Variety, it is now revealed that showrunner Steven Kane neither watched nor talked about the game series during the creation of Paramount's TV series:

"We didn't look at the game. We didn't talk about the game. We talked about the characters and the world. So I never felt limited by it being a game."

The discussions at 343 headquarters were more about the mythology surrounding the game series, rather than the games themselves, to give the show its own focus. Halo producer Kiki Wolfkill also had this to say about the relationship with the game series as TV production got underway:

"Early on, we were thinking about doing something that could tie very closely with the game. What we were finding was, trying to verbatim stay with everything that'd come before wasn't serving the medium. It also wasn't serving the creative teams and their need to express a story and build the world through their eyes."

How do you feel about the Halo show so far, based on what you've heard?