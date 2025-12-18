The creators of SpeedRunners reveal new competitive platformer Sprint City

The original creators of the hit party game and competitive platformer SpeedRunners are back with a new title almost a decade after the original game took racing by storm. Sprint City looks like a big upgrade to all of what made SpeedRunners great, and it's coming our way next year.

The game takes place in a solarpunk city, allowing up to 8 players to join a consistent race spanning the entire metropolis. Unlike SpeedRunners' level system, Sprint City offers one single world you can run through seamlessly.

"With Sprint City, we wanted to focus on what we love most in games and what we're best at, which is pure movement. It's a shared world multiplayer experience built around how good it can feel just to move around, so we worked really hard on a satisfying game feel and a visual style that never gets in the way of that," said Casper van Est, co-owner and game designer at Second Stage Studio.

Sprint City will be going up against SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, which is set for launch next year as well. We'll have to see who's got the best speed and stamina next year as these platforming games battle it out.

Sprint City releases on Steam Early Access in 2026.