The creators of Rain Code and Danganronpa present their next title: The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy

Yesterday afternoon's Nintendo Direct is still fresh in our memories, and it's possible that with Nintendo's major announcements about its upcoming first-party titles, other games from its partners may have gone more unnoticed. Now we're looking back to the event to pick up the announcement of the new from Too Kyo Games, the creators of the Dangaronpa series and the more recent Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy.

According to the official synopsis, we will follow its protagonist, Takumi Sumino, who "led an ordinary life until he was forced to enrol in the Last Defense Academy. His mission: to protect the academy for 100 days from the attack of mysterious enemies known as 'school invaders'".

A somewhat strange premise, but one that always tends to encompass interesting gameplay that is very characteristic of the studio's other games. It looks like we'll see Tactics-style group battles, and they also stated in the official announcement that we'll be teaming up with up to 15 other schoolmates, preparing in between battles for what's to come. Sounds like something Persona fans should follow too, doesn't it?

Check out the teaser trailer for The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy below.