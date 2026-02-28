The creators of Guitar Hero is back with a spiritual sequel

Many high-quality plastic guitars have been released in recent years, but we have not seen any new elaborate music games for them, other than the Fortnite Festival game mode. On the contrary, Rock Band 4 actually disappeared last year, which did not affect the demand for gaming guitars.

But now, a new music game has just been announced, and it looks a lot like Guitar Hero, and it's actually coming out this year. It's not that surprising that it's kinda similar to Guitar Hero, since it's being made by RedOctane Games, which is the same company that teamed up with Harmonix to make the first title in the series.

The game in question is called Stage Tour, and has now been unveiled in a first trailer. The press release states:

"Stage Tour is poised to rekindle the flame of plastic-instrument rhythm gaming with numerous new features and game modes, dozens of bandmates and instruments to fit your unique style, a deep competitive spine, and an extensive roadmap of seasonal content and live events."

Basically, it's pretty much what people have been asking for for a decade, and besides guitar, it also supports bass, drums, and vocals. Check out the video below for a first look. More info is promised soon, which we hope includes format and dates, and of course the tracklist.