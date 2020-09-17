The creators of Final Fantasy XVI share screens and more

You're watching Advertisements

Last night saw the big reveal of the next entry in the Final Fantasy series, with FFXVI set to land on PC and PlayStation 5 (where it's a console exclusive) at some still-to-be-determined point in the future.

During the reveal, we got to see a fair amount of gameplay and a few teased story elements to get us in the mood, and after that Square Enix shared a few screenshots to accompany the trailer, and two of the brains that are powering this next adventure also had a few insights to share. Producer Naoki Yoshida went first:

"The exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new Final Fantasy game. In that span, the team's size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay."

Before game director Hiroshi Takai took over, Yoshida also confirmed that the next update that we'll get about this game is 2021.

"From the establishment of an all new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PlayStation 5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied Final Fantasy franchise" Takai wrote. "And though we're pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!"

On top of those words and the trailer, Square Enix shared a bunch of new screenshots, which we've added above and below for your viewing pleasure.