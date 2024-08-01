The creators of Cobra Kai are considering a prequel about Mr. Miyagi

HQ

The Cobra Kai TV series is coming to an end, but creators Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz don't seem quite ready to say goodbye to the world of karate just yet. The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke to them about the possibility of getting any more spinoffs in the future, and Schlossberg responded:

"Absolutely! We think about spinoffs with Cobra Kai all the time. Cobra Kai itself is, in a way, a spinoff of The Karate Kid. We took the bully from The Karate Kid, we took that branch and created our own tree out of it, and we feel like we could do that with any of the characters on the show. We definitely thought about that as we're tying things up with all the characters. We think about the fun of following them in their futures and in, addition, we think about the past. It is one of the reasons why we did the Miyagi box story this season. It opens up all these questions about Mr. Miyagi and what his life was like, and that's been something we've been wanting to do for a while."

When the question of whether they would do a series about Mr. Miyagi specifically came up, Schlossenberg replied:

"I would say that we definitely want to do that and have been talking about that."

Would you like to see a Mr. Miyagi prequel series?