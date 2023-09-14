Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Unicorn Overlord

The creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim present their new fantasy title, Unicorn Overlord.

Vanillaware returns to the classic formula to present us with an epic fantasy story with more than 60 characters.

Nearly a year and a half after the release of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on the hybrid, Atlus and Vanillaware are joining forces once again in Unicorn Overlord, a new epic fantasy story to save the kingdom of Cornia and restore Prince Fevrith to the throne.

In Unicorn Overlord we will travel through a lush world, gather a large army of more than 60 different characters and make a name for themselves across five nations in this tactical experience.

The title will be released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on March 8, 2024, and you can already see the first trailer below.

