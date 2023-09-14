The creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim present their new fantasy title, Unicorn Overlord.

Nearly a year and a half after the release of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on the hybrid, Atlus and Vanillaware are joining forces once again in Unicorn Overlord, a new epic fantasy story to save the kingdom of Cornia and restore Prince Fevrith to the throne.

In Unicorn Overlord we will travel through a lush world, gather a large army of more than 60 different characters and make a name for themselves across five nations in this tactical experience.

The title will be released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on March 8, 2024, and you can already see the first trailer below.