The creators behind the Fallout series made an (almost) fully functional Pip-Boy

According to the actors on the Fallout show, the Pip-Boy replica that was built was "absolutely incredible" in terms of the amount of detail and functionality, and also (unsurprisingly) became very popular to practice and play with.

Kyle MacLachlan who plays Overseer Hank MacLean in the series commented on the little thing during an interview with GamesRadar+, saying:

"I love working with the little Pip-Boy. Taking that idea, an animated concept, and turning it into a real piece of working equipment, that was really fun, they actually did program some stuff in there that we could play with."

He then went on to describe how helpful it actually was to the actors.

"It was all pre-programmed, of course, but you actually had something you could interact with which is not just a blank something that you're looking at. There was actually activity going on there, which is very helpful as an actor".

Would you like to have a fully functioning Pip-Boy in real life to walk around with?