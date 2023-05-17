Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Creator

The Creator turns The Terminator on its head in teaser trailer

The Rogue One director's take on the war against AI seems very promising.

Several movies have tried to entertain us with rogue artificial intelligences through the years, but few succeed. We might get something special in September though.

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has released the first teaser trailer for The Creator, his upcoming movie where John David Washington kind of changes sides after realising the target he's been tasked with destroying is an AI that has taken the form of a human child. An interesting concept that also looks pretty cool, so I've marked September 29 on my calendar. How about you?

