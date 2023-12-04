Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The creator of Waluigi shows off scrapped character "Walpeach"

It was being conceptualised for Mario Tennis 64.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 30 years, you'll know that Nintendo's beloved mascot Mario has his evil, greedy counterpart in Wario, where the w is not primarily an upside-down m, but refers to the Japanese adjective for bad. Since Wario's introduction, Nintendo has also introduced Luigi's counterpart Waluigi, and in addition, there have also been plans for a "bad Peach" - Walpeach.

Waluigi's creator Fumihide Aoki, known as Yuzumpo on Instagram, yesterday posted pictures of a couple of sketches of a much punkier queen for the Gamecube game Mario Power Tennis, which never materialised. He also revealed that the idea of Walpeach was originally discussed for Mario Tennis 64, but never made it to the drawing board.

