The creator of Waluigi shows off scrapped character "Walpeach"

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 30 years, you'll know that Nintendo's beloved mascot Mario has his evil, greedy counterpart in Wario, where the w is not primarily an upside-down m, but refers to the Japanese adjective for bad. Since Wario's introduction, Nintendo has also introduced Luigi's counterpart Waluigi, and in addition, there have also been plans for a "bad Peach" - Walpeach.

Waluigi's creator Fumihide Aoki, known as Yuzumpo on Instagram, yesterday posted pictures of a couple of sketches of a much punkier queen for the Gamecube game Mario Power Tennis, which never materialised. He also revealed that the idea of Walpeach was originally discussed for Mario Tennis 64, but never made it to the drawing board.