The creator of the Space Marine helped design Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's armour

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is - to many fans of the grimdark far future - the most-anticipated game to come out of the universe of endless conflict. As a sequel to a beloved action game that really got the feeling of the Space Marine down, there's a bit of pressure to do the same in the sequel.

Thankfully, as Creative Director Oliver Hollis-Leick revealed in an interview with us recently, those at Saber Interactive had some advice from Jes Goodwin, the creator of the Space Marine, in nailing the design and look of the super soldiers.

Games Workshop introduced Goodwin to the people at Saber, and from there he showed them many of his design secrets. "He's a great guy, and he brought along this black notebook, and he opened it up, and there are all these sketches of his in there," Hollis-Leick explained.

"Sketches of things you'll never see on the tabletop miniatures, nor in the games. How every little piece of armour works, what this does, what that does. He knew everything. It was all a very functional design process. And so, he explained what a Space Marine should move like, how the armour affects them, what the kind of weight distribution is like."

And so, when you're playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II on the 9th of September, and you're wondering how they got the look of the Space Marine, the original creator of that super soldier came in to help.